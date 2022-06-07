Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine: 'I'm ashamed' - Wout van Aert disappointed to lose Stage 3 because he celebrated too early

'I'm ashamed' - Wout van Aert disappointed to lose Stage 3 because he celebrated too early. The Jumbo Visma rider looked strong and in the perfect position to take his second victory of the race, raised his arms in celebration unaware of an onrushing David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) to his left. Gaudo came through to steal the win thanks to a perfectly timed bike throw for the line.

00:02:42, 2 hours ago