Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine Stage 1 highlights: Wout van Aert wins sprint ahead of Britain’s Ethan Hayter

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took the leader's jersey after the first stage of the Criterum du Dauphine. The Belgian timed his sprin to perfection to come home in front of Ethan Hayer at the finish in Beuchastel on Sunday. Watch the Criterium du Dauphine and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:04:37, 25 minutes ago