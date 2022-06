Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine stage 3 highlights: David Gaudu snatches victory as Wout van Aert prematurely celebrates

Highlights from stage 3 of Criterium du Dauphine as David Gaudu snatched victory at the finish line after Wout van Aert thought he had won the race. Jumbo Visma rider Van Aert, looking strong and in the perfect position to take his second victory of the race, raised his arms in celebration unaware of an onrushing Gaudu to his left.

00:04:48, an hour ago