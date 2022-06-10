Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) launched an audacious attack to deliver a surprise maiden WorldTour win for himself, as well as an equally unlikely second stage for his team at the Criterium du Dauphine 2022.

The breakaway having been assured of the win from around 15km out, the six riders went under the flamme rouge together, all wondering who would be fastest from the select sprint finish that was sure to come.

Ad

Except for Ferron, who clearly had other ideas.

Critérium du Dauphiné 'Phenomenal' - Ferron flies to Stage 6 victory in style at Criterium du Dauphine 3 HOURS AGO

With 600m to go, and his companions still practically tightening their shoes, the Frenchman set off from the back of the group, through the middle of the tree-lined boulevard, securing the stage before the others even knew what had happened.

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels) picked up second spot, with Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic) rounding out the top three.

The hilly 141km course from Rives to Gap always favoured the breakaway and as such there was plenty of early competition to make it into the day’s selection.

'Phenomenal' - Ferron flies to Stage 6 victory in style at Criterium du Dauphine

Wearing the polka dot jersey, Rolland could be counted on to lead the charge. The 35-year-old was keen to strengthen his grip on the King of the Mountains competition. After Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) nicked the only point on offer on the Cote de Sainte-Eulalie-en-Royans, Rolland began collecting them on the Cote des Grands Goulets where he increased his tally by two.

That was used as a springboard for a set of seven to form the break of the day. Keeping Rolland company was Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R-Citroen), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Andrea Bagoli (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Ferron and Barguil (Arkea Samsic).

Bagioli was the best-placed in the general classification, at 3:02 behind Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma). Though far from a threat to the yellow jersey, the Italian was well-placed to rise up the order, if only the break could hold out to the finish.

At the highest point on the stage, the Col de Rousset, where Rolland collected five more points, a lead of more than three minutes meant it was looking at least more likely than not.

The odds were only improved by the cohesive, cooperative way in which they rode. By the time the breakaway riders began their run for home, they had only lost one of their original septet - with Barguil and Rolland fighting it out, on the category 2, Col de Carbe, Bruno Armirail unable to handle the pace.

Though not appearing overly concerned, Jumbo Visma began to gradually bring the breakaway’s lead down. Bagioli was less of a concern to them than Barguil, whose five-minute deficit meant he, could have posed a threat on the long, steeper slopes to come.

Five kilometres remaining, and still with six out front, the battle for the stage win began. Rolland and Barguil both missed a few turns, while Bouchard feigned a move, then launched one for real. It failed to give him a gap.

Into the final thousand metres and with everyone watching Bagioli, Ferrand stole it from under their noses. After sitting at the back through the final roundabout and onto the home straight, he chose the most unlikely moment to go. By the time the others had seen what had happened there was nothing they could do about it and were racing for runners up spots.

"It's absolutely enormous for me," said Ferron at the finish. "You don't get many chances like that - you've got to take them and that's what I did."

General Classification

1. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) 21:47:20s

2. Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +1:03s

3. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) +1:06s

4. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) +1:32s

5. Jonas Vinegaard (Jumbo Visma) +1:36s

6. Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) +1:49s

7. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) +1:55s

8. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +1:58s

9. Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) +2:00

10. Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen) +2:10

- - -

Watch the Criterium du Dauphine and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+

Critérium du Dauphiné 'Completely out of order' - Molano disqualified after punching Page in the peloton 3 HOURS AGO