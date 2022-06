Cycling

Highlights of Stage 5 of Criterium du Dauphine as Wout van Aert holds off Jordi Meeus to win sprint

For a long part of the day, the breakaway looked like holding on but Jumbo-Visma delivered Wout van Aert to take the win in a sprint finish from Jordi Meeus to win Stage 5 of Criterium du Dauphine. Watch the Criterium du Dauphine and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:03:09, 17 minutes ago