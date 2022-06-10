Cycling

Highlights of Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine as Valentin Ferron wins and Juan Sebastian Molano thrown out of race

Valentin Ferron won a sprint from the breakaway to take Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine into Gap. Wout van Aert retained his leader’s jersey after finishing safely in the peloton. There was controversy with Juan Sebastian Molano being tossed out for hitting a rival. Watch the Criterium du Dauphine and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:04:26, an hour ago