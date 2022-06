Cycling

Highlights of Stage 8 of the Criterium du Dauphine as Jonas Vingegaard takes stage and Primoz Roglic’s overall glory

Stage 8 of the Criterium du Dauphine was a statement from Jumbo-Visma, as Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic finished as one - the former taking the Queen Stage and the latter the general classification. Watch the Tour de France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

