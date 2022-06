Cycling

‘I am super happy’ - Primoz Roglic delighted with form at Criterium du Dauphine after taking race lead

Primoz Roglic took over the leader's yellow jersey at Criterium du Dauphine and was happy with how his legs were on the final climb.

00:03:02, 35 minutes ago