Primoz Roglic said he’s “super happy to be back in the action,” on the back of a successful day at Criterium du Dauphine, after a knee injury forced him to restructure his schedule.

The Slovenian impressed on a key day in the Dauphine’s mountain stages, silencing any pre-race doubters, and is happy with how his form is progressing ahead of the Tour de France.

At Vaujany on Saturday, Roglic skipped clear of a weary GC group on the upper reaches of the final climb to showcase his growing form, which also put him in the yellow jersey, with the opportunity to win the Dauphine for the first time in Jumbo-Visma’s history.

“Definitely, it was super important for my confidence,” Roglic said in his yellow jersey press conference.

“I took time now to come back. I’ve actually felt better and better the whole week. Already in the time trial I saw that I can push a bit.

"Today I’m super happy that I’m back, and I’m back in the action."

Before impressing in Vaujany, Roglic hadn’t raced since late April and was forced to restructure his schedule due to a knee injury.

“Looking from the point of view of my preparation, I didn’t really prepare for the Dauphine," Roglic said. "I needed to come here to get the intensive days in the legs.

"For the start of the Tour it should be fine after this intensive week of racing here.”

Roglic has now worn the leader’s jersey in every stage race he has competed in since 2018, bar the 2021 Tour de France when he abandoned due to injury, which he labelled “cool”, but is determined to keep it his.

“I didn’t know that,” he said. “A fun fact, cool. But it’s better I have the jersey at the end of race and not just in between.

“Again tomorrow is a big day,” Roglic said of Sunday’s hors-categorie summit finish at the Plateau de Solaison.

“The queen stage is in front of us and we need to finish it off.”

