Cycling

'Oh my life!' - Carlos Verona takes stage win as Primoz Roglic grabs leader’s jersey at Criterium du Dauphine

Primoz Roglic laid down a marker ahead of the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, as he surged away from an elite group to take second at the line behind stage winner Carlos Verona. Watch the Criterium du Dauphine and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:31, an hour ago