Cycling

'Phenomenal' - David Gaudu snatches Stage 3 victory ahead of Wout Van Aert and Victor Lafay at Criterium du Dauphine

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) snatches Stage 3 victory ahead of Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Victor Lafay (Cofidis) at the finish line at Criterium du Dauphine. Van Aert prematurely lifted his arms in celebration as he approached the line, but he was pipped by Gaudu at the line to claim the honours.

00:02:04, an hour ago