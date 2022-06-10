While the breakaway had its day on Stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine, there was drama in the peloton with Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) appearing to punch Hugo Page (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux).

The bunch had given up hope of catching the breakaway, and it was possible that those teams who had designs on a sprint finish were a little frustrated.

On what was a wide stretch of road without a pinch point, Molano and Page came close together and could be seen in dialogue.

The conversation continued for a few seconds before Molano appeared to lash out at Page.

"Blow issued!” said Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary. “No need for that. Oh!”

Kirby seemed to suggest it was an incident that could have consequences for Molano.

”Now that's going to be an ex out I'm afraid,” Kirby said. “If they see that, you cannot hit somebody on the head.

“That's a crossed arm straight up and he will be out of the race... that is completely out of order and you may well see the crossed arms of the race director just telling him to get off the course even before we get to the end.

“That's an exclusion, no doubt about it. You can't be doing that nonsense."

The stage was taken by Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) who went off the front of the breakaway in the final kilometre and held on for the win.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to retain the leader’s jersey going into the Alps on Saturday.

