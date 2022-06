Cycling

‘We did not mess up’ - Wout van Aert thrilled to secure victory on Stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Wout van Aert praised his Jumbo-Visma team-mates for delivering him to secure the victory on Stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine. Watch the Criterium du Dauphine and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:04:15, an hour ago