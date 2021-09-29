Olav Kooij bounced back impressively from missing out on victory on the opening day of the CRO Race by winning a thrilling sprint finish on Stage 2.

But there was no doubt about the result on the second stage as Kooij secured his second win of the season, beating Itamar Einhorn (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange) to the line.

CRO Race 'What a finale that was!' - Olav Kooij responds in style to take Stage 2 AN HOUR AGO

The victory sees Kooij take the overall lead of the race, six seconds ahead of Bauhaus and 10 ahead of Einhorn.

The 187km stage saw an early seven-rider breakaway reeled in before the peloton was all together with 12km remaining.

'What a finale that was!' - Olav Kooij responds in style to take Stage 2

Teams battled for position on tight roads into the finish and Jumbo-Visma expertly led out Kooij down the final straight.

The 19-year-old made his move with around 200m remaining and managed to narrowly see off Einhorn and Groves.

”.

CRO Race Highlights: Bauhaus storms to victory on Stage 1 of Cro Race 6 HOURS AGO