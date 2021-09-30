Milan Menten moved into the general classification lead at the CRO Race after winning a hilly Stage 3.
The UCI Pro Team Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB rider edged Mick van Dijk (Jumbo-Visma) in to second, with Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X) finishing third.
Britain's Stephen Williams, who rides for Team Bahrain Victorious, came in fifth.
Tour of Norway
Tour of Norway: Wins keep coming for Deceuninck - Quick-Step
Menten, 24, now tops the general classification table by three seconds ahead of Skaarseth, and six ahead of Van Dijk.
The 167km stage from Primosten to Makarska saw riders tackle a series of hills late before Menten won a nail-biting sprint finish, crossing the line in 3:58:33.
More to follow
Tour of Norway
Bol surprises Norwegian favourites for Stage 1 victory
Tour of Oman
Heartbroken Lutsenko dedicates win in wake of family loss