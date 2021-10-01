Olav Kooij produced a brilliant sprint finish to take victory in Stage 4 of the CRO Race.

A breakaway was sucked back by the peloton inside the final 20 kilometres, which gave the sprinters the chance to shine.

The finish into Crikvenica was done in two laps, and the riders were given a sighter with 10 kilometres to go.

There was always likely to be drama, as a camera bike hit the deck on the final, tight left-hand bend on the first lap.

Team Jumbo-Visma did their homework as they got Kooij in the front rank before the final corner.

It paid dividends, as a rider lost his back wheel on the corner - bringing down a number of the peloton and splitting the pack.

There were four riders in the hunt for victory inside the final 350 metres, but it quickly became a one-man race as Kooij sprinted clear from Kaden Groves and Josip Rumac.

'Not nice to see so many guys crash' – Stage 4 CRO Race winner Olav Kooij hopes riders are unhurt

Kooij was happy to secure the stage win, his second of the race, but questioned the decision on the positioning of the finish of the race.

“It feels good to win, but not nice to see so many guys crash,” Kooij said on Eurosport. “We saw some footage from other years, with this final it was maybe too dangerous.

“Positioning was key. I am happy but a lot of my team-mates and colleagues crashed so maybe we need to look at this final.”

