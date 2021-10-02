Britain’s Stephen Williams win Queen Stage and tops the leaderboard ahead of final day of CRO Race.

The Welshman, riding for Team Bahrain Victorious, finished the 137.5km stage 5 in 3:20:35, ahead Markus Hoelgaard and Mick van Dijke.

He now sits 17 seconds ahead of Team Jumbo-Visma´s van Dyke in the general classification, and 18 ahead of third place Hoelgaard (Uno-X).

Britain’s Simon Yates sits in fourth place in the overall standings, just 23 seconds behind his compatriot.

Williams edged a close contest from Rabac to Opatija in perfect conditions, navigating a tough 969m ascent in the middle of the race.

The Stage 5 victory is the first pro win of his career.

