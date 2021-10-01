Cycling

Cycling video - ‘All about Olav Kooij’ – Olav Kooij sprints to victory in ‘bruising’ CRO Race finale

Olav Kooij produced a brilliant sprint finish to take victory in Stage 4 of the CRO Race. A breakaway was sucked back by the peloton inside the final 20 kilometres, which gave the sprinters the chance to shine. The finish into Crikvenica was done in two laps, and the riders were given a sighter with 10 kilometres to go. There was always likely to be drama, as a camera bike hit the deck.

00:02:32, 27 minutes ago