Cycling video - CRO Race Stage 4 highlights: Olav Kooij produces a brilliant sprint finish to take victory

CRO Race Stage 4 highlights as Olav Kooij produces a brilliant sprint finish to take victory. There were four riders in the hunt for victory inside the final 350 metres, but it quickly became a one-man race as Kooij sprinted clear from Kaden Groves and Josip Rumac. Kooij was happy to secure the stage win, his second of the race.

00:05:13, an hour ago