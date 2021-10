Cycling

Cycling video - ‘Not nice to see so many guys crash’ – Stage 4 CRO Race winner Olav Kooij hopes riders are unhurt

“It feels good to win, but not nice to see so many guys crash,” Olav Kooij said on Eurosport. “We saw some footage from other years, with this final it was maybe too dangerous. Positioning was key. “I am happy but a lot of my team-mates and colleagues crashed so maybe we need to look at this final.”

00:00:54, 17 minutes ago