Cycling

CRO Race: Jonas Vingegaard sprints to Stage 3 victory to record his first stage win since Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) sprints to Stage 3 victory on the uphill finish at the CRO Race in Croatia to record his first stage win since the Tour de France. He held off Oscar Onley (Team DSM) to take the win. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) finished in third. Vingegaard has moved into second overall; one second behind Italian Jonathan Milan who came fifth.

00:03:21, an hour ago