Cycling

Pierre Barbier thought he won CRO Race Stage 2, but Jonathan Milan won by 0.4 milliseconds in photo finish

Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) won for a second straight day at the CRO Race with a photo finish victory over Pierre Barbier (B&B Hotels - KTM). There was drama in the sprint finish as Barbier punched the air when he crossed the line thinking he had won the race, but instead it was Milan who had won his second stage in two days by 0.4 milliseconds.

00:03:49, an hour ago