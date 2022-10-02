Matej Mohoric’s second-place finish at the final stage was enough to overhaul Jonas Vingegaard’s eight-second overall lead to win the CRO Race on Sunday.

The Bahrain Victorious rider added six seconds at the finish line to the three seconds he had taken at an intermediate sprint earlier on the 158km stage from Sveta Nedelja.

Mohoric was second behind Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) at the finish in Zagreb, with Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) finishing third.

“This was a bit of a goal for me, I wanted to finish the season in good shape,” Mohoric said, per Velo News

“I had a lot of health problems this summer and I started to feel better when I went to Canada. I decided not to do the world championships so I could train more because I thought I wouldn’t have the shape to be competitive.

“Here, I came with better legs already and I’m very happy and proud we could pull off this win with my team.”

Bahrain Victorious was leading the peloton with leader Mohoric after the breakaway - consisting of Timo Roosen, Alex Catadord, Danny van der Tuuk, Alex Martin and Jacopo Mosca - had finally been caught in the closing 10 kilometres.

Ineos Grenadiers joined Bahrain at the front of the peloton for the run-in to the line, as Viviani sneaked ahead to take the stage victory.

The Italian and the GC contenders had avoided a crash inside the final 3km of the stage.

Mohoric closely followed behind Viviani having been led out by his team-mate and winner of the opening two stages, Jonathan Milan.

