Cycling

Cycling 2021 - 'Jumbo need to watch out' - Bradley Wiggins eyes huge season and Ineos impact

Bradley Wiggins eyes a huge season with the Grand Tours and a very hectic schedule in 2021. The British cycling legend is concerned that Jumbo-Visma, for all their talent and prowess, could spread themselves too thin, while he previews the potential impact that Ineos could have. Subscribe to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast.

00:05:28, 2 hours ago