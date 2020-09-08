French health authorities and organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) had said that should two members of a team, riders or staff, test positive for the novel coronavirus, the whole outfit would be excluded from the race.
But the organisers told Reuters that the team members testing positive were from different outfits so all teams start stage 10 of the race.
(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru and Julien Pretot; Editing by Gareth Jones)
