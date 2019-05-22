Cycling-Australia's Ewan wins stage 11 of Giro d'Italia
NOVI LIGURE, Italy, May 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Caleb Ewan claimed the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday after a bunch sprint at the end of a 221-kilometre ride from Carpi to Novi Ligure.
The Lotto-Soudal rider edged Arnaud Demare (Groupama–FDJ) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora–hansgrohe) to add to his victory on stage eight.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)
