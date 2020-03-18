Getty Images
Cycling Australia shuts down facilities after staff member contracts coronavirus
Cycling Australia has confirmed that it has shut down its training facilities after a member of staff based in Adelaide tested positive for coronavirus.
The staff member was at the recent track world championships in Berlin and tested positive following their return to Australia.
The Adelaide Super-Drome offices and training areas have been closed according to the organising body and will undergo a deep clean.
“The health and wellbeing of our athletes, staff and the broader public is our highest priority and that’s why we have responded quickly and thoroughly,” team performance director Simon Jones said.
“Our thoughts are with our team member as he continues to receive treatment and medical advice.
“Senior staff, including our team doctor, remain in regular communication to manage this situation and provide all the support required to athletes and staff in what are difficult times for all people all around the world.”