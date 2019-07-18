Cycling-Australian rider Dennis missing after quitting Tour de France

Time trial world champion Dennis, one of the favourites for Friday's individual effort against the clock, pulled out 80km from the finish of the 12th stage, organisers said, but he has not been seen since then.

"Our priority is the welfare of all our riders so will launch an immediate investigation but will not be commenting further until we have established what has happened to Rohan Denis," Bahrain Merida said in a statement.

According to French TV, Dennis was seen arguing with his team car before climbing off his bike. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Chopra)