Cycling-Australian world time trial champion Dennis joins Ineos

Dennis' two-year contract with Bahrain–Merida was terminated in September, 12 days before he won the world time trial.

The 29-year-old, who won the title at the UCI Road World Championships on an unbranded matt-black bike in Harrogate, will make his Ineos debut in Australia next year.

"This has been a dream of mine since turning professional," Dennis said in a statement. "Watching on from afar, I've always been a huge fan of the team – ever since the early years.

"It's always been a goal of mine to ride for this team, so to finally fulfil that dream is a brilliant feeling and a huge honour.

"I already feel a connection to this team... that really believes in innovation, especially in time trialling, which is obviously something I'm hugely passionate about. I hope I can do the team colours proud over the course of my time here."

Team Principal Dave Brailsford welcomed Dennis, who he described as a world class talent, to the team.

"He is one of the best and most-exciting time trial riders in modern cycling," he said. "We are all about building a team that is the optimum blend of youth and experience. Rohan knows what it takes to win." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)