Cycling-Belarusian rider Siutsou handed four-year doping ban, UCI says

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 24 (Reuters) - Former Team Sky rider Kanstantsin Siutsou has been banned for four years after he failed an anti-doping test in 2018, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said in a statement https://www.uci.org/inside-uci/press-releases/decision-of-the-uci-anti-doping-tribunal-regarding-kanstantsin-siutsou.

The 37-year-old, who was riding for the Bahrain-Merida team at the time, was provisionally suspended in September 2018 after a sample collected in July that year returned a positive test for the banned blood booster erythropoietin (EPO).

Siutsou retired at the end of that year after being told his contract would not be renewed. His ban, imposed following a UCI anti-doping tribunal, ends on Sept. 4, 2022.

The Belarusian rode for Team Sky for three years from 2012 and was part of the team that helped Briton Chris Froome capture win his first Tour de France crown in 2013. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

What's On

