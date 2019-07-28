Cycling-Bernal becomes first Colombian to win the Tour de France
PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Egan Bernal became the first Colombian to win the Tour de France when he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after Sunday's 21st and final stage.
The 22-year-old Bernal, the youngest rider to win the race in 110 years, gives Team Ineos -- formerly Team Sky -- their seventh title in the last eight editions. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
