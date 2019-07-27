Cycling-Bernal poised to become first Colombian to win Tour de France

The Team Ineos rider, 22, finished the stage won by 2014 champion Vicenzo Nibali of Italy in fourth place.

His team mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas is second overall ahead of Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk after France's Julian Alaphilippe cracked in the final ascent to the ski resort of Val Thorens.

Sunday's final stage from Rambouillet to Paris is a largely processional ride with only the final sprint being contested. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)