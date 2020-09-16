"This is obviously not how I wanted my Tour de France to end, but I agree that it is the right decision for me in the circumstances," Bernal said in a statement https://www.ineosgrenadiers.com/article/egan-bernal-withdraws-from-the-tour-de-france.

"I have the greatest respect for this race and I am already looking forward to coming back in the years ahead."

The 23-year-old will focus on his recovery from the Tour, and reset his goals for the rest of the season, his team said. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

