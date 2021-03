Cycling

Cycling - Bradley Wiggins calls for fresh probe to get to testosterone truth - 'Someone must know'

"I don’t know anyone in their right mind who would use that for doping in that period, particularly with the amount of testing in that time," stressed Bradley Wiggins on his latest Eurosport podcast. Wiggins is calling for another inquiry and said athletes in the British Cycling system had been let down by the Richard Freeman testosterone saga.

