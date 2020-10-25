The Ineos-Grenadiers rider started the day 0.86 seconds behind Hindley but beat him to win the race by 39 seconds, according to provisional timings.
The race had been rescheduled from May 9-31 amid the COVID-19 crisis. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
