Spain's Ion Izaguirre took a solo victory on the day, beating Canadian Michael Woods and Portugal's Rui Costa by 25 seconds, while further down the road, Ineos-Greandiers rider Carapaz attacked in a group of top contenders.

Carapaz, who won the Giro d'Italia last year, crossed the line 55 seconds off the pace with France's David Gaudu and Spaniard Marc Soler, as Slovenian Roglic finished 43 seconds further behind.

Giro d'Italia Tao's fairytale: How Geoghegan Hart and Ineos bounced back to win the Giro AN HOUR AGO

Overall, Carapaz leads Briton Hugh Carty by 18 seconds with Irishman Dan Martin in third position, 20 seconds off the pace.

Roglic, who lost the Tour de France to compatriot Tadej Pogacar on the final time trial last month, is now fourth overall, 30 seconds behind Carapaz. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Giro d'Italia 'Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd win a Grand Tour' - Giro champion Geoghegan Hart 2 HOURS AGO