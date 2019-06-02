Cycling-Carapaz wins Giro, first Ecuadorian to capture grand tour title
VERONA, Italy, June 2 (Reuters) - Richard Carapaz became the first rider from Ecuador to win a grand tour when he claimed the Giro d'Italia title on Sunday.
The Movistar rider snatched the overall lead with a solo win in the 14th stage and retained the pink jersey after Sunday's final stage, a 17-km individual time trial won by Chad Haga. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
