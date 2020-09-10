CHAUVIGNY, France, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Teams who had one staff member test positive for COVID-19 will not risk being excluded from the Tour de France if they have another one in the next round of tests, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The rules state that should two members of a team test positive for coronavirus within a seven-day period, the whole outfit will be excluded from the race.

Organisers, in consultation with the French government, have decided, however, that the counters would be reset for the next round of tests on Sept. 13-14.

"We are resetting the counters for the next round of tests. However, if before those tests one of the four teams has another positive then they will be out," one of the sources told Reuters.

The four teams concerned are Ineos-Grenadiers, Mitchelton Scott, AG2R La Mondiale and Cofidis. (Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by Christian Radnedge)

