Cycling-De Marchi taken to hospital after nasty Tour de France crash

“We can confirm that Alessandro De Marchi was fully conscious after his crash. He has a deep facial laceration and will be taken to hospital for X-rays to determine if he has any fractures,” CCC said in a statement.

De Marchi, 33, crashed after eight kilometres in the 170.5-km ride from St Etienne.

The three-time Vuelta a Espana stage winner was attended to by the race’s medical staff before being taken to a hospital in an ambulance. (Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by Christian Radnedge)