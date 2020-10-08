The Groupama-FDJ rider, who won the fourth stage, stayed hidden in a reduced bunch after a short climb and launched his sprint some 100 metres from the line to win by a big margin.

Australian Michael Matthews was second with Italian Fabio Felline coming home third at the end of a 188-km ride from Castrovillari.

"It was amazing. The climb was really hard and I dropped a few positions down in the bunch but I came back in the short descent," said Demare.

"I stayed in the wheels, did not brake to move a few positions up and then I gave everything I had in the sprint."

Portuguese Joao Almeida retained the overall leader's Maglia Rosa.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

