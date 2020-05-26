Team Groupama-FDJ rider France's Arnaud Demare (C) celebrates as he finished first flanked by Team Deceuninck rider Italy's Elia Viviani (L) and Team Bora rider Germany's Rudiger Selig during the stage ten of the 102nd Giro d'Italia - Tour of Italy - cycl

Sprinter Arnaud Demare is undergoing surgery on a broken wrist but is expected to be fit when the season restarts in August, the former French champion said on Tuesday.

"It's an unfortunate event but it will not change the fact that I will race again in August," said Demare, who sustained the injury during a training ride earlier this month.

Demare, 28, has two Tour de France stage wins and one Giro d'Italia stage victory to his name and won the Milan-Sanremo 'Monument' classic in 2016.

The elite season has been suspended amid the COVID-19 crisis but will resume in August, with the Tour de France being scheduled for Aug. 29-Sept 20.

