Cycling

Demare undergoes surgery on broken wrist, will be ready for August

Team Groupama-FDJ rider France's Arnaud Demare (C) celebrates as he finished first flanked by Team Deceuninck rider Italy's Elia Viviani (L) and Team Bora rider Germany's Rudiger Selig during the stage ten of the 102nd Giro d'Italia - Tour of Italy - cycl

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
10 hours ago | Updated 8 hours ago

Sprinter Arnaud Demare is undergoing surgery on a broken wrist but is expected to be fit when the season restarts in August, the former French champion said on Tuesday.

  • Cool and collected, Simon Yates puts Olympic dream on backburner as focus shifts to Autumn Tours

"It's an unfortunate event but it will not change the fact that I will race again in August," said Demare, who sustained the injury during a training ride earlier this month.

Cycling

Cool and collected, Simon Yates puts Olympic dream on backburner as focus shifts to Autumn Tours

4 HOURS AGO

Demare, 28, has two Tour de France stage wins and one Giro d'Italia stage victory to his name and won the Milan-Sanremo 'Monument' classic in 2016.

The elite season has been suspended amid the COVID-19 crisis but will resume in August, with the Tour de France being scheduled for Aug. 29-Sept 20.

Play Icon
Cycling

When Chaves and Yates secured a sensational one-two on Mount Etna

7 HOURS AGO
Cycling

European Championships could go ahead in Brittany ahead of Tour de France

10 HOURS AGO
What's On (2)

