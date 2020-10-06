The last 30 kilometres of the 140km stage were flat, offering opportunities for the top sprinters and it was Demare who powered across the line fractionally ahead of Sagan.

Sagan had to settle for second place again as he did on stage two. Italian Davide Ballerini was third.

Giro d'Italia 'Helicopter blows barriers into riders' in major crash on Stage 4 AN HOUR AGO

Earlier in the day pre-race favourite Geraint Thomas abandoned the event after his crash in the neutral zone on Monday left him with a fractured pelvis.

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retained the pink jersey and actually opened up a two-second lead over Jonathan Caicedo, with whom he was tied before the stage. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Giro d'Italia Highlights: Demare edges three-way photo finish, more bidon drama AN HOUR AGO