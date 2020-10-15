On a day in which the weather conditions dampened the hoped-for fireworks in the GC battle over five categorised climbs, Narvaez and Ukraine's Mark Padun (Bahrain McLaren) battled it out after escaping from a 14-man lead group.

But Padun suffered a puncture with little more than 20km of the 204km stage from Cesenatico to Cesenatico remaining and despite valiantly chasing down Narvaez he ran out of legs.

Giro d'Italia 'We recommend the Giro be stopped early' – Bombshell statement from EF Pro Cycling 34 MINUTES AGO

Narvaez, 23, kept the power down to extend his advantage in the closing kilometres, winning by almost a minute.

It was a day of consolidation for Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) who retained the leader's pink jersey, preserving his 34-second lead over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb). (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Giro d'Italia Narvaez wins in the rain on Stage 12 to make it three for Ineos AN HOUR AGO