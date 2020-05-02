The Peloton rides in the Men's Road Race during the road cycling on Day Eleven of the European Championships Glasgow 2018

The road cycling European championships scheduled for September in the Italian province of Trentino have been postponed by a year amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Union Europeenne de Cyclisme (UEC) said on Saturday.

In a statement released by the UEC, the organisation said:

Due to the difficult situation affecting the whole world... the European Road Championships in Trentino [Italy] from 9 to 13 September will be postponed to 2021 and will be held in the same city.

Play Icon

Cycling A close look at Pogacar's bike 15 HOURS AGO

With elite racing suspended until August 1, the sport's flagship race, the Tour de France, was moved to August 29-September 20.

The UEC, however, said it would "look at the various alternatives for the 2020 European Road Championships and UEC calendar events this season so that all titles in each category can be awarded in all disciplines".

Play Icon

Cycling Zwift Tour for All exhibition racing series coming to Eurosport A DAY AGO

Play Icon