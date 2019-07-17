Cycling-Ewan takes Tour Stage 11, Alaphilippe retains yellow
TOULOUSE, France, July 17 (Reuters) - Australian Caleb Ewan claimed his maiden Tour de France victory when he won the 11th stage, a 167-km flat ride from Albi on Wednesday.
The Lotto Soudal rider beat Dutchman Dylan Gronewegen in a mass sprint with Italian Elia Viviani taking third place.
France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
