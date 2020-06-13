Cycling

Cycling-Former mountain bike Olympic champion Martinez back on the road

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
16 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France's mountain biking Olympic champion Miguel Martinez is set to resume his career on the road at the age of 44 after signing a six-month contract with the Amore e Vita team following a 12-year hiatus.

"It's a six-month renewable contract," Martinez, who won the gold medal in the cross-country mountain biking event at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, told sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday.

"It's not paid but passion is more important than money."

Cycling

Campenaerts slept in altitude tent to 'feel like a rider who took EPO'

A DAY AGO

Martinez had a taste of road cycling when he finished 44th in the 2002 Tour de France with Mapei and when he rode for Phonak in 2003 and Amore e Vita in 2008 before ending his career. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Cycling

Jumbo-Visma calls for introduction of squad numbers on riders' jerseys

YESTERDAY AT 11:22
Cycling

Lizzie Deignan confident women's cycling is at 'pivotal moment'

YESTERDAY AT 10:07
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

Campenaerts slept in altitude tent to 'feel like a rider who took EPO'

A DAY AGO
Cycling

Jumbo-Visma calls for introduction of squad numbers on riders' jerseys

YESTERDAY AT 11:22
Cycling

Lizzie Deignan confident women's cycling is at 'pivotal moment'

YESTERDAY AT 10:07
Cycling

Mitchelton-Scott to rebrand as Manuela Fundacion after team secures new sponsor

YESTERDAY AT 08:32

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

00:05:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Story Time with Carlton Kirby: The art of commentary and an apology to those who aren't fans

00:04:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

11/06/2020 AT 11:07
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleCampenaerts slept in altitude tent to 'feel like a rider who took EPO'