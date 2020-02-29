Cycling-Friedrich delivers more gold for Germany's women

BERLIN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Germany's women maintained their searing pace at the track world championships as Lea Friedrich won the 500m time trial on Saturday to give the hosts a third gold medal in Berlin.

The 20-year-old, part of the new vanguard of German sprinters, added to the team sprint gold she won earlier in the week with a sizzling two laps of the track.

She clocked 33.121 to end the gold-medal dream of Mexico's Jessica Salazar by less than a tenth of a second.

It has been a spectacular week for Germany's women for whom Emma Hinze won the individual sprint on Friday.

Last year's world championships were disappointing for Germany with the women managing only two medals, a silver and a bronze. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)