The Belgian outfit said the 38-year-old would not be at the start of Sunday's second stage around Nice after 2012 world champion Gilbert hit the ground in Saturday's rain-hit opening, one of several riders to fall during the stage.

Team mate John Degenkolb was already out after the German finished outside the time limit on Saturday.

Tour de France 'One of the worst days of my career' - Pinot fuming after stage one crash 11 HOURS AGO

It has been a tough start to the Tour for Lotto Soudal, who already had to send home four staff members after two of them tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Tour de France 'As good as ever!' - Orla Chennaoui hails Lizzie Deignan after La Course victory 12 HOURS AGO