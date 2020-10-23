Rai said that riders would start the stage amid rain and cold weather before getting on their team buses to travel south for around 100-110km. They will then complete the final 150km of the stage as scheduled on their bikes.
Dutchman Wilco Kelderman took over as leader of the Giro d'Italia as the fearsome Stelvio climb blew the race apart during a brutal and mesmerizing stage 18 battle on Thursday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)
Giro d'Italia
Riders to take bus for first 100km of Giro stage after peloton threatens strike
Vuelta a España
La Vuelta 2020 Stage 4 - LIVE
Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia 2020 Stage 19 - LIVE