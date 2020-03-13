Cycling-Giro d'Italia postponed due to coronavirus - race organisers

"The organising committee of the Giro d'Italia's Hungarian stages declared the Giro's start could not be held in Hungary at the originally scheduled time," the organisers said in a statement.

"All parties have agreed that they are determined to work together to enable the Giro d'Italia to depart from Hungary at a later time."

It had been due to start in Hungary in May, a new date will be announced no earlier than April 3. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)